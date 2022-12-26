READING, Pa. - Temperatures are in the teens, making it another frigid night for anyone without power.

A warming center opened Monday evening at Southwest Middle School in Reading after a high-rise apartment building lost power.

We've seen a couple buses come through to drop people off at the shelter.

The American Red Cross says 56 people, all from the B'Nai B'Rith apartments in Reading, have been brought to the middle school.

Authorities say people at the apartments have been without power for a day. People have been brought to the middle school to get warm.

The Reading Fire Department, Berks Department of Emergency Services, and the Reading School District are all assisting.

The American Red Cross told us they will have the shelter as long as there is a need in the community.

There's no word on if more people are coming to the middle school.

We spoke with the Red Cross and someone who came from the apartments.

"In coordination with the Emergency Management for Berks County, we've opened the shelter today to help support the clients till they can return to safe, sustainable housing," said Danielle Henkel, with the American Red Cross.

"They started the ball rolling immediately to try to help us all to get us comfortable," said resident William Decker.

There's no word on if the whole building has been evacuated.

We're told people can stay at the shelter until they feel safe to return home.

Anyone who needs assistance can call 1-800-Red-Cross.