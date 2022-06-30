EXETER TWP., Pa. - A woman is facing charges after the death of her three-year-old daughter early Thursday morning.
32-year-old Solange White is facing several charges, including homicide and endangering the welfare of children, after police and EMS were called to a home in the 100 block of West 46th Street in Exeter Township.
"This is a horrific tragedy for our community, for this family," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
Authorities confirm 32 year old Solange White is in custody and facing several charges including criminal homicide, endangering welfare of children & aggravated assault… after a 3 year old died… police noted marks & bruising consistent with strangulation on victim @69News pic.twitter.com/uFVi20s9Xt— Caitlin Rearden (@CaitlinRearden) June 30, 2022
Court documents reveal a male in the home called 911 saying he believed White strangled the three-year-old, who was not moving and was blue in the face.
Police say they met White outside, and she was crying and upset.
Inside they found people performing CPR on the victim and noticed visible marks and bruising on her neck consistent with strangulation-type injuries, according to court documents.
Officers spoke to the witness, who told them White woke him up saying he needed to get a gun. He then asked, "what did you do?" before finding the child lifeless, court documents say.
The victim was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead.
White was also taken to the hospital for her injuries. She was treated, released, and then taken into custody.
"We will see that justice is done in this situation," Adams said.
White is expected in court July 13.