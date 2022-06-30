EXETER TWP., Pa. - A woman is in custody in connection with the death of her 3-year-old child in Berks County, authorities say.
Exeter Township police say the child's death is "suspicious," but have not commented on how the child died.
Police and the county district attorney's office are involved in the investigation at a home in the 100 block of W. 46th Street, authorities say.
They responded to the home around 3:40 a.m. Thursday after someone in the home called 911, police said. Officials did not say who called 911.
Investigators are executing search warrants, said District Attorney John Adams.
Authorities did not comment further on the circumstances surrounding the death.
