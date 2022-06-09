WYOMISSING, Pa - According to police, a mother previously charged with child neglect out of state told relatives she's not in the right state of mind, then she took her kids and left.
"Our agency has been working with agencies down in Virginia,” said Chief John Phillips, with the Wyomissing Police Department. “Prince William County, which at this time, we believe the mother of the children has gone back to."
Police are searching for 5-year-old Braelyn King and 4-year-old Aaliah King. They say the kids are with their mother, 22-year old Eden Matthews, who's from Virginia. Police say she took the kids from their grandmother's house on Delaware Avenue in Wyomissing on Wednesday.
Braelyn is described as a black boy who weighs 61 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Aaliah is described as a black girl who weighs 47 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Matthews is described as a black woman who stands 4 feet, 7 inches and weighs 165 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Why wasn't an Amber Alert issued?
"The Department of Children's Services got involved and took the kids and came up with a plan,” said Chief Phillips. “ It's just a plan."
A plan for the kids to be with grandma, but not a court order, keeping the mother's parental rights. Police say that distinction changes things.
“It doesn't go out like an Amber Alert does, which is the negative drawback with what we ended up putting out,” he said.
Police say Matthews came from Virginia to visit, then took her cousin's 2021 black Hyundai Tucson, bearing Maryland registration 5ER5844, and took off with her two kids.
“She had made a statement to her mother that she didn't feel she was in the right state of mind,” he said. “Based upon that, the family advised that she was using drugs."
State and local police have alerts out around here and in Virginia.
We felt it prudent to get an alert out when we could,” he said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Wyomissing Police Department at 610-375-6102.