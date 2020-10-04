People in southeastern Pennsylvania revved up their engines and hit the road on Sunday in support of the heroes that show up when we need them most.
“This is awesome for us this year," said Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht. “Especially with what everything everyone has been going through with the coronavirus."
Officials with the Berks County sheriff's office say their K9 program is funded primarily through donations.
“This year we were unable to hold any fundraisers at all,” Weaknecht said.
It's one of the reasons the Blue Knights, a law enforcement motorcycle club that serves eastern Pennsylvania, decided to get involved.
“Our chapter does an annual pig roast and I thought what a great way to support our chapter as well as the sheriff's K9 division," said Darin Troutman, Blue Knight and former law enforcement officer.
The Blue Knights put the notice out to the Tri-State Conference, and riders from New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania came together for Sunday's event.
“This support the Blue Knights have given us is so great to have it here. We were blessed with a beautiful day,” Weaknecht said.
In addition to a motorcycle ride through Berks County, participants enjoyed lunch and were treated to a sheriff's K9 demo.
While the event only lasted for a few hours, for Troutman, who retired from the sheriff's office after being injured, says it's humbling to see so many people support law enforcement and man's best friend.
“The K9 was something that was a vision of mine while I was there. After a little bit of time, the sheriff came up with their K9 team,” Troutman said.
Weaknecht says over 200 people took part in Sunday's event. Money raised will help with things like dog food and vet bills throughout the year.