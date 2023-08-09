ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - Speeding motorcycles led to a deadly crash in Berks County on Tuesday night, police say.

Authorities say 29-year-old Amilcar Cortez-Ramos of Reading was pronounced dead after crashing into a car stopped at a red light at Route 61 and Cross Keys Road in Ontelaunee Township.

The motorcycle had been one of several seen speeding south on Route 61 around 10:15 p.m., police said.

An officer tried to stop the motorcycles in the area of Routes 73 and 61, but they took off, and due to their high rate of speed, police did not try to chase them, the release said.

A few minutes later, officers found the scene of the crash. The driver of the motorcycle that crashed was found nearby and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are investigating the incident.