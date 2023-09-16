READING, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle, Reading police confirmed on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Hampden Boulevard.

Reading Police did not say if the deceased was the driver of the SUV or the motorcycle.

According to a 69 News photographer at the scene, a white sheet covered the possible body in the street as crews responded to the area.

Fire Alerts of Berks County reported on Facebook that the motorcylist was decapitated in the crash.