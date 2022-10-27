HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Heidelberg Township, Berks County Thursday evening.

The South Heidelberg Township Police Department was sent to the area of Penn Avenue/ Route 422 and Hill Road in Heidelberg Township for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found the motorcycle driver, a 21-year-old man from Marion Township, dead at the scene, according to a news release from the South Heidelberg Township Police Department.

The SUV's driver, a 53-year-old woman from Heidelberg Township, was uninjured.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the motorcycle was traveling east on Route 422 when it collided with an SUV, which was turning left from the left turn lane on Penn Avenue onto Hill Road.

The motorcycle hit the SUV on the rear passenger side, and the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike onto the roadway, police said. He was wearing a helmet.