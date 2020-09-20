BERKS COUNTY, Pa. -- A man has died in a motorcycle accident that occurred early Saturday night on Route 222.
At around 6:37 p.m. Fleetwood police were dispatched to the Kutztown Overpass (Rt. 222 southbound) above ramp A.
Police say, Johnathan Fernandez, 40, of Robesonia, succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
According to police the investigation showed that the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles in an unsafe manner.
Fernandez lost control, traveled off the roadway and struck a guiderail.
Police note that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Multiple fire companies, fire police and the Berks County coroner's office assisted on scene.
The Kutztown Rd Overpass was closed for roughly 5 hours.