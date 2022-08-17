READING, Pa. — A motorcyclist was hurt when he crashed into a Reading police car that was involved in an active chase.

The crash happened Monday afternoon in the area of Wunder and Cotton streets.

Authorities said two RPD officers were chasing two men on a motorcycle traveling north, when a different motorcycle hit their vehicle in an intersection.

That rider suffered serious injuries, but was last reported to be in stable condition at Reading Hospital.

No one else was hurt.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.