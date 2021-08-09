HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - The motorcyclist injured in a crash over the weekend was released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries. A second motorcyclist involved in the crash died at the scene.
The crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of North Church Street and Manbeck Road in Heidelberg Township.
Responding officers said they found the two motorcycles in a cornfield on the north side of North Church Street, each with one rider.
One of the motorcyclists, identified as Jonathan Rosado, 40, of Sinking Spring, died at the scene.
Police estimate that Rosado was going 85-90 mph before leaving the roadway.
Officials continued to say the surviving motorcyclist was riding behind and may have had an extra spilt second to break.
The second motorcyclist, a 43-year-old man from West Lawn received stitches in his forehead at the trauma center at Reading Hospital.
Police said neither man was wearing a helmet.