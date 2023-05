READING, Pa. — A man died when his motorcycle struck a vehicle in northeast Reading on Friday.

The crash was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hampden Boulevard.

The 32-year-old motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was traveling south on Hampden Boulevard when he lost control of the bike at Pike Street, according to the city police.

The victim died at the scene.

There were no reports of other injuries.