Police lights

One person was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Spring Township, Berks County.

The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday at Route 724 and Spohn Road.

Police said the SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision.

The 66-year-old motorcyclist was killed. His name has not yet been released.

There's no word yet on whether any charges will be filed.

The crash is being investigated by the Spring Township Police Department with the assistance of State Police and the Berks County Coroner's Office.

