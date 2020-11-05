EXETER TWP., Pa. - An Exeter Township man was killed in a motorcycle crash in the township Wednesday morning.
Jody Stubblebine, 47, was riding his motorcycle south on East Neversink Road around 6:30 a.m. when an oncoming vehicle tried to turn left onto the Route 422 bypass, police said.
The vehicles collided, and Stubblebine was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Exeter Township police said.
The other driver, a 31-year-old Allentown man, was not injured.
"The investigation is ongoing and specific charges have not been announced," police said in a news release Thursday morning.