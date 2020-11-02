READING, Pa. - Rainy weather didn't stop motorcycles from rolling into Reading's FirstEnergy Stadium to deliver toys for children in need this holiday season.

The 14th annual Eastern PA Toy Run collects toys for the U.S. Marine Reserve's Toys For Tots program and the Children's Home of Reading.

Motorcyclists traveled from Classic Harley-Davidson near Leesport to deliver new toys.

Anyone who wants to donate a new toy or money can still do so through Toys For Tots Berks County.

