"I do not want to be doing this interview, I didn't want to be put in this position."

But Troy Goodman, president of Mount Penn Borough Council, says he has been put in an unfortunate situation.

He says the Antietam School District has not been transparent about moving the middle and high students for the upcoming school year after flooding damaged their school in Lower Alsace.

The District has told 69 News that students will be moved to the Elementary Center and Primary Center along with other two locations. But, they haven't sat down with anyone from the borough or filed the proper paperwork for that.

School starts on Monday, Aug. 21.

"You can't expect me to believe that they didn't know they had to file paperwork with us, they can't expect me to believe that they expect council to sit back and say, hey just do what you want because you had a flood," Goodman said."

Goodman says he knows they will be over capacity at the two schools now taking on more students.

"Without plans on capacity on how things are going to work, we have no choice but to look at this as a safety violation."

And he says that puts, students, staff and the borough in a compromised position.

"So if we do nothing and they get a trash can fire and a child gets trampled because we did nothing, the borough would be liable."

Goodman says, he, the borough solicitor and engineer sent a letter to the district last week. Goodman says he personally handed out the letter to every board member at the last meeting.

The District told 69 News they plan to sit down with the borough and engineer next week to iron out the details... in statement saying "there are a lot of moving parts."

But, Goodman says, it's too little, too late.

"We're probably going to pull their occupancy," Goodman said. They're going to open anyways, what that's going to do, it's going to take the liability off the borough."