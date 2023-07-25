MOUNT PENN, Pa. – The Mount Penn Borough Council discussed the Antietam School District's plan for the coming school year.
The school board's solicitor spoke at Tuesday night's council meeting.
Those at the meeting discussed concerns about the plan, such as transportation to school and the different buildings, scheduling, parking and food prep.
Last week, the school district decided to have grades four through 12 study at Mount Penn Elementary Center.
The plan also requires students in grades nine through 12 to walk to local churches for electives.