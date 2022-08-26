MT. PENN, Pa. - It's a beautiful view from Aulenbach's Cemetery. The cemetery may look like others you've seen, but how it operates is a bit different.

“A majority of cemeteries are run by churches or by the dioceses, they're not privately-owned. They're not owned by a trust. Aulenbach is owned by a trust,” said Mt. Penn Councilman Joseph Cunliffe.

One of those trustees is Cunliffe. He's trying to step up, after he says others on the cemetery board have stepped down.

"One effective immediately, a majority of the them effective July 31st, and one effective when they are ready to depart,” Cunliffe said.

Cunliffe said Mt. Penn and the city of Reading are trying to work together to improve the cemetery.

"We wanted to create a memorandum of understanding of who is responsible for what, how we can bring it all together to make Aulenbach essentially a cemetery again,” Cunliffe explained.

There's lots of history at Aulenbach's Cemetery, with records dating back to the 1800s. Cunliffe wants to see that history properly preserved.

"Whether it is renegotiating the phone bill charges, whether it is removing services we don’t need anymore, whether it's renegotiating the security system and taking a contract,” said Cunliffe.

He says they're looking to address some bookkeeping issues and looking for more volunteers to take care of the final resting place for so many.

"We do have about 1,260 veterans buried here, multiple wars, as well as more recent,” he said.