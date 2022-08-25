MT. PENN, Pa. — It's a beautiful view from Aulenbach's Cemetery — a cemetery that may look like others you've seen — but how it operates is a bit different.

"A majority of cemeteries are run by churches or by the dioceses," said Mt. Penn Councilman Joseph Cunliffe. "They're not privately owned. They're not owned by a trust. Aulenbach is owned by a trust."

Cunliffe is one of those trustees. He's trying to step up, after he said others on the cemetery board have stepped down.

"One effective immediately, a majority of them effective July 3, and one effective when they are ready to depart," Cunliffe said.

Cunliffe said Mt Penn and the city of Reading are trying to work together to improve the cemetery.

"We wanted to create a memorandum of understanding of whose responsible for what, how we can bring it all together to make Aulenbach essentially a cemetery again," Cunliffe explained.

There's lots of history at Aulenbach's Cemetery. Records date back to the 1800s, and it's that history this Mt. Penn councilman wants to see properly preserved.

"Whether it is renegotiating the phone bill charges, whether it is removing services we don't need anymore, whether it's renegotiating the security system and taking a contract," said Cunliffe.

Cunliffe said the cemetery is looking to address some bookkeeping issues and looking for more volunteers to take care of the final resting place for so many.

"We do have about 1,260 veterans buried here," he said, "multiple wars, as well as more recent."