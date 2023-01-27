LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. — The Berks County borough of Mt. Penn recently sent a letter that revived conversations about potentially merging with one of its neighbors, Lower Alsace Township.

"The letter we sent was to ensure Lower Alsace that we were serious about the merger talks," said Troy Goodman, president of the Mt. Penn Borough Council.

Goodman said Mt. Penn recently enacted a significant tax increase. The merger could allow the municipalities to combine resources. They already share a police department, school district and EMS service.

"I think there is some consolidation of effort savings that we can find by doing this," said Don Pottiger, the Lower Alsace Township manager. "In the long run, it still is going to be the voice of the taxpayers who are going to say whether this is a good idea or not."

A merger between the two municipalities failed in a vote in 2014. They said this time, they plan to do things differently.

"The one thing we don't want to do is rush the process," said Pottiger. "That was one of the complaints that did come out from the last chance at this. We want to take our time, do it right, bring the right people together, get all the answers, and that way, at that point, we can come up with an educated decision."

"I'm not in a hurry," Goodman said. "I want to do it right. If we're going to do it, we've got to do it right, and it's got to be the best thing for both communities."