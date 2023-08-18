MOUNT PENN, Pa. - Mount Penn Borough officials are raising concerns about the Antietam School District's plans for the new school year, which starts Monday.

They say there's a chance the borough could revoke the district's Certificates of Use and Occupancy.

The council president, borough solicitor and engineer sent a letter to the district expressing their concerns last week.

In the letter, officials say they are worried about the safety of the students and the community. Among the borough's concerns are capacity in the schools and building codes.

The district made the decision to move additional students to the Elementary Center and Primary Center after flooding in July damaged the Middle Senior High School.

"We had to go after them to get plans," said Mount Penn council president Troy Goodman. "They never submitted any plans to us. We had to make that happen. We shouldn't have to initiate stuff that they know needs to be done."

The district told 69 News it's working on setting up a meeting about the situation.