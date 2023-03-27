MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - A Mt. Penn woman, who authorities say has been missing since early March, was found dead Monday morning.

Northern Berks Regional Police received a call around 1 p.m. that led them to the 200 block of West Shore Drive in Maidencreek Township. Police say that's where they found the body of 61-year-old Sandra Sublette in her car off the roadway.

Police say there were no signs of foul play. The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results.

Sublette went missing in early March. Witnesses reported possible sightings of her around the county in the following weeks.