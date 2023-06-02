SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa - A legend who made his second home in Schuylkill County is about to receive another accolade.

"We're unveiling the marker seven years after Ali's passing. And that's what brought the camp to my attention and got all the balls rolling,” said Mike Madden, owner of Fighters Heaven.

The camp where Muhammad Ali trained is prepping to unveil a PA Historical Marker on the anniversary of his death.

“I think it's kinda like an out of body experience when you look at what's going to happen with the marker and you look at the history of Fighters Heaven and Muhammad Ali,” Mustafa Ameen, close friend of Ali’s said.

Madden and the staff here at Ali's camp say this historical marker is just the next step in preserving the legacy of Muhammad Ali.

If nobody's gonna step up and take on the role of the next Muhammad Ali then let's just refer to the original Muhammad Ali and draw inspiration and learn from the things he stood for what he said and did,” Madden said.

It also has close ties to another sports legacy, as current owner Mike Madden's dad, John, gave him the green light to restore the camp.

"We had that initial conversation I was standing right around here on my cell phone taking to him and I said dad we're gonna have a hand in preserving Muhammad Ali's legacy and he said well dog gonnit somebody's gotta do it,” Madden said.

The marker will be unveiled Saturday during a special ceremony with invited guests.

“Getting the historical marker by the state of Pennsylvania is truly crossing the goal line. There's a bunch of goal lines that we have and this is one and we're excited about it,” Madden said.