MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – The Muhlenberg school board on Wednesday voted 7-1 to adopt a proposed final budget for the 2021-22 school year in the amount of $65.5 million.
In order to balance the proposed spending plan, the administration has recommended a 1-mill increase, which is a 3.25% hike in taxes.
Board member Thomas W. Gross cast the dissenting vote and Cindy L. Mengle was absent.
The vote means that if the final budget is approved with no changes at the June 2 meeting, the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would pay 31.73 mills, or $3,173.
For a property assessed at $100,000, the tax would increase $100 from the current payment.
Board member Otto W. Voit III said the administration will work tirelessly before the June 2 deadline to ensure the tax increase goes down.
"We are well aware of the situations and the needs of the taxpayers," Voit said. "We will fight like heck over the next thirty days to cut that number."
Voit also made a plea to senior citizens to contact state legislators.
"There is no reason anyone over the age of 65 should be paying (property) taxes," Voit said. "That's legislation that could happen today. Call you legislator, call your representative and call your senator. They can get it done and anyone who says they can’t are lying; vote them out."
Board member K. Scott Long blamed the shortfall on the state.
"The state has come up short a number of times with promises from legislators on property taxes," Long said. "This was a conversation the first time I was on the board in 2001 and it hasn't made any headway, and that in itself is a shame."
"It's one of those deals that will continue to being a discussion until people, en masse, make a statement by going to the Capitol in big numbers so that they become a force (the Pennsylvania House and Senate) have to deal with," he said.
Long added, "I would encourage people in the community to start up a movement and actually go to Harrisburg and get these people on board and say, 'Enough is enough.' We've been hearing this for way too many years and got nothing."
Long, who previously served on the board, was chosen to fill the vacancy created by the death of Randall R. Madara in March.
In another matter, the board voted 6-2 to approve an increase in the summer school teacher pay rate to $70 an hour from $30 an hour.