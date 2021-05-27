MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. | For the first time since 2013, a Muhlenberg Commencement took place indoors, but not in its usual rain location of Memorial Hall, and not because of rain.
The Class of 2021 graduated in Allentown’s PPL Center, a hockey arena chosen for its ability to accommodate six feet of social distancing between graduates, according to the college's press release.
Their guests sat in spaced-out pods in the stands, college officials say. Half the class received its diplomas at 10 a.m., and the other half at 2 p.m., to comply with Pennsylvania’s current indoor occupancy limits.
The national anthem, performed by graduate Tess Rhian, was pre-recorded on campus to avoid releasing the aerosols associated with singing into the arena’s shared air.
The first in-person Commencement since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic was also the first Commencement at which graduates’ proud smiles had to be obscured by face masks. But the fact that the two ceremonies could take place at all was a welcome turning point after more than a year of having little to celebrate, said the school.
Honorary degree recipient Eboo Patel, who addressed the Class of 2021 virtually, reflected on the current moment in his speech.
“You can do hard things. Did you ever think you’d have to navigate through a pandemic to get to this day?” exclaimed Patel.
Patel, the founder and president of the nonprofit organization Interfaith Youth Core, reportedly drew upon a Bob Dylan poem to encourage graduates as they enter a world that continues to be radically changed by the ongoing pandemic.
In “Last Thoughts on Woody Guthrie,” Dylan describes the universal experience of sometimes feeling despondent and the individual and shared ways we might navigate out of life’s low points.
“Where are you going to find your hope? Constantly ask yourself that question,” Patel said. “And better yet, find answers to it.”
The two graduates who addressed their classmates were Michelle Rajan, a neuroscience major and creative writing minor, and Jesenia Peralta, a business administration major in the School of Continuing Studies, according to the school.
In her remarks, College President Kathleen E. Harring reflected on the value of a liberal arts education. She shared insights from research she and colleagues conducted to examine what such an education meant to the students who received it.