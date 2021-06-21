MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa.– Muhlenberg Township Commissioner John Imhoff has a message to residents using social media: "Facebook is not the authority."
At a commissioner's meeting Monday night, Imhoff said he was disturbed at the number of negative comments residents had recently posted on social media regarding trash bill late fees.
"We have 7,000 trash customers and we had 750 past-due notices," Imhoff said. "That means you are not paying and someone else is carrying you."
Trash bills are sent two times a year.
Two residents also spoke during the public comment period regarding their trash bill and late fees being charged.
"We suspended late fees and penalties because of COVID (last year), but sooner or later, you have to pay your bills," Imhoff said. "How does anything you say on Facebook make the township better?"
Imhoff reminded residents that the township has not raised taxes in six years, sewer rates in five years and water rates in four years.
"We are working here to improve the township," he said. "Facebook is not the authority — we have a great staff of managers. Post some positive comments and even some apologies because these folks deserve it. Contact the appropriate information source."
Imhoff also used the opportunity to take a shot at the Muhlenberg school board, saying that's where residents should direct their anger.
"I am the school board liaison and the school board is going to raise your taxes one mill even though it is getting $5.5 million from the federal government," he said.
Imhoff was referring to Muhlenberg's piece of the $160 million the 18 school districts in Berks County are sharing from federal COVID-19 relief money.
Imhoff made waves in early 2020 when he attended a school board meeting and questioned the educational quality at Muhlenberg.
Fireworks frustrations
Also Monday, the commissioners heard from Kutztown Road resident Chuck Smith who complained about fireworks being set off on sidewalks in his neighborhood every weekend.
Commissioner Kevin Lerch said the township is doing its best to enforce the township ordinance.
While possessing fireworks is legal in the state, they cannot be set off within 150 feet of occupied structures.
Lerch said the commissioners had previously sent a letter to state legislators stating how unhappy the township was with the state law that permits fireworks.
Police Chief William Heim said the police do enforce the ordinance but that they have to see someone setting off the fireworks before issuing a non-criminal citation.
Board President Michael Malinowski asked Jeremy Garl, public works superintendent, to place signs on the township's public works trucks to advertise the rules regarding fireworks.