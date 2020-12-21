MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – At its Monday night meeting, the Muhlenberg Township Board of Commissioners approved the 2021 budget and tax rate.
Residents will continue to pay 5 mills, or $5 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. The owner of a property assessed at $100,000, for example, will have an annual property tax bill of $500.
Commissioner Michael Malinowski addressed the spending plan at the brief virtual meeting.
“We did not raise taxes for the sixth year in a row,” Malinowski said. “That’s a tremendous accomplishment for a community of this size and for the services we offer.”
Commissioner John Imhoff also praised the township in a year-end statement.
“I see a lot of decorated homes this year and that indicates people are getting into the Christmas spirit in these times when we are facing the virus,” Imhoff said. “The more the virus tries to separate us, the more this community comes together. We live in a great community compared to what we see on the news.”
In other business, the commissioners approved:
- An ordinance restricting parking on a portion of the Fifth Street Highway, south of the BB&T Bank and in front of 3634 Pottsville Pike. The action was requested by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation as part of the highway improvement project.
- Naming the Legion Baseball Field after Jim Scheipe, Sr., a longtime business owner and volunteer with the Muhlenberg Athletics Baseball Club Inc.
- The promotion of police Officers Anderson Jimenez and James Waits to the rank of detective and Officer Jason Bowen to sergeant.