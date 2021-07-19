MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – Monday night's July meeting of the Muhlenberg Township Board of Commissioners was again held outdoors at Jim Dietrich Park.
It was a peaceful setting for a peaceful meeting — interrupted occasionally by the sounds of summer-league basketball from the nearby courts.
August's meeting, however, will return to the indoor confines of the township building.
The meeting started with a public hearing and the commissioners' approval to vacate a portion of Harrison Avenue.
Commissioners then heard a complaint from township resident Shirlene Klusewitz regarding illegal fireworks near her house next to Laurel Run Park. The board was sympathetic but said there was little that could be done because state law would override any ordinance passed by the township.
Commissioner Kevin Lerch offered to raise the subject at the next meeting of the Berks County Municipalities Association to learn what other communities are doing about the fireworks problem.
Township Manager Brian Harris reported that the township planning commission, in conjunction with the county planning commission, was conducting an assessment of the 2003 Comprehensive Plan. Harris said that, to date, the township has met nearly all the goals established by the 2003 plan.
Commissioners also approved change orders in the amounts of $42,705 and $348,000 from CMS Construction, Sinking Spring, for the 5th Street Highway Phase II project.
Also, the board approved a payment in the amount of $109,901.95 to Balton Construction, Richland, for work associated with the new building of the public works maintenance facility.
In addition, commissioners adopted a resolution requested by the Berks County commissioners recognizing the semiquincentennial, or 250th anniversary, for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the United States in 2026.
Finally, the board heard a presentation about the status of the ongoing Pollution Reduction Plan and the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System from James Bobeck, assistant township manager. He reported that the township's largest impairment was at Laurel Run creek and that over 150,000 pounds of sediment had been removed thus far.