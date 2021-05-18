MUHLENBERG TWP, Pa. | Members in the Muhlenberg Township community probably recall Kristy Rothenberger, a local advocate who fought to get her kids as well as others into schools.
What some community members may not know, was the battle she had fought in her own home.
"He was Muhlenberg through and through," said Rothenberger. "So basically now not only am I fighting for my kids, but I'm fighting in the name of my husband who graduated from Muhlenberg."
Rothenberger's husband, Jared, died at the age of 34 in May, after a long battle with cancer that progressed during the pandemic.
Friends and family all gathered for a celebration of Jared's life. Now, as Rothenberger and her children carry on, she's joining the effort to cure cancer, and urging people to get yearly screenings.
"People didn't want to go to the doctor, and honesty my husband's cancer started as a mole," Rothenberger told 69 News reporters. "I mean 25% of melanoma comes from moles, so the other 75% comes from somewhere else, so those routine checks are so important."
As many try to return to normal routines and gatherings as the pandemic begins to slow down, Rothenberger's hoping health crises that existed well before COVID once again come back into focus.
"We are scared of this virus, but there are things out there that you can't hide from," she noted. "So I just refuse to live in fear when we need to fear things that you can't see inside."
For anyone looking to help and support Rothenberger's cause, they are encouraged to visit their fundraising page.