MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Muhlenberg Township is gearing up for a holiday fundraiser that aims to brighten spirits.

The township is hosting its first "Holiday Trail of Lights."

Participants buy a ticket, and that gets them a map to some homes with festive light displays.

They can pick up cards at each stop that could earn them prizes.

You can get a bonus card for donating a can of food for the local food pantry.

The event benefits the Arts Board and the local library.

It starts Saturday night at 5:30 p.m.