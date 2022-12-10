MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Muhlenberg Township is gearing up for a holiday fundraiser that aims to brighten spirits.
The township is hosting its first "Holiday Trail of Lights."
Participants buy a ticket, and that gets them a map to some homes with festive light displays.
They can pick up cards at each stop that could earn them prizes.
You can get a bonus card for donating a can of food for the local food pantry.
The event benefits the Arts Board and the local library.
It starts Saturday night at 5:30 p.m.