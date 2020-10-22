MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Muhlenberg Township officials had to spin their wheels to make trick-or-treating happen this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. They came up with a trunk-or-treat event.
"This is a drive-through trunk-or-treat, so as they come through the parking lot, they'll be given treats by the various groups that are here," said Karen Schreiber, the township's recreation superintendent.
Dressed in their Halloween best, kids and families from around the community rolled through the parking lot of Jim Dietrich Park Thursday night, filling their bags and buckets with candy without ever getting out of the car.
"This is a fun event for the community, and we need stuff like this," said Griselda Beltran from Temple.
Beltran and her daughter, Abby, who was dressed as Little Bo Peep, said they were both excited and relieved to be able to celebrate Halloween this year.
"There's not a lot of Halloween events, so this is really awesome that they did one," said Beltran.
Thirty different groups volunteered to pass out the sweet treats. Many of them dressed up in costumes with masks and gloves and even decorated their own vehicles, all in an effort to save Halloween.
"We canceled the parade and the hay ride, so we thought we'd still do something for the community to come out and trick-or-treat," said Schreiber.
From the candy to the costumes, there was no shortage of Halloween spirit in the air, and there were no tricks when it came to everyone's safety, just a lot of trunks and treats galore.