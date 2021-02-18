READING, Pa. – For Muhlenberg High School junior Gabriella Soto, the learning lightbulb moment came when her mom noticed a smile on her daughter's face, following a school tutoring event.
"She said, 'You really did enjoy that. I always remember you being super happy afterwards and telling me about it and how it made you feel,'" Soto recalled of her conversation with her mother. "'Why don't you do something like that?'"
That joyful desire was met with a need from students like seven-year-old Noah, who is among many students struggling with virtual learning.
"It's hard for him to pay attention but this one-on-one, I think it's gonna work, I think it's gonna work a lot," said Freddy Adames, Noah's grandrather. "He definitely needs it, ya know."
Realizing her joy for helping others and the need for attention among students who are having trouble with online learning, Soto took it upon herself to start her own one-on-one tutoring business. She's only booked a handful of sessions, but is thrilled with the response.
She said, "The fact that everyone in the community has been amazing and been like, 'Hey, when can I make a session with you?'"
According to Soto's father, there's a growing number of parents within the Muhlenberg School District who want to see their kids return to some form of safe, in-person learning.
"There is a big strong consensus within the district," said Victor Soto. "Ya know, we gotta get these kids back in. They gotta do something, they have to get in person."
The teen is doing her part to help reconnect kids who need in-person attention, and she's already garnered anonymous sponsorship from someone who wants to help.
"I said the same exact thing," she said. "If these kids are willing to work for it, then I'm willing to help."