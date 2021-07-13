MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. | A Berks County man is facing homicide charges after he told police he shot a woman to death inside her apartment, authorities say.
Todd Talarico, 46, is accused of fatally shooting Eloise Moyer, 41, in her Muhlenberg Township apartment, then driving across the state in her vehicle, said township police in a news release Tuesday.
Muhlenberg Township police were contacted Monday morning by police in Columbia County, after they stopped Talarico in Moyer's car, authorities said.
Talarico, also of Muhlenberg Township, had told police that Moyer was dead in her apartment, officials stated.
Muhlenberg Township officers then went to Moyer's apartment in the 2500 block of Kutztown Road to check on her, and found her shot dead inside, police said.
Talarico told Muhlenberg and Berks County detectives that he shot Moyer twice, cleaned up the bedroom, then discarded the gun in a storm drain in Reading, authorities said. The gun was then located and recovered by police.
Talarico was charged with criminal homicide and related offenses, and was remanded to Berks County prison, according to officials.
Authorities did not comment on his relationship, if any, to the victim, or a motive for the shooting.
Police remind the public that this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone having information about this incident should contact Muhlenberg police, at 610-929-5454.