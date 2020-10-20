MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - The Muhlenberg Police Department teamed up with PennDOT and the Highway Safety Network to emphasize and enforce traffic and pedestrian safety after fatalities have been increasing in recent years.
"I can tell you over the last four or five years, we've had about seven fatalities involving pedestrians along the [North Fifth Street] highway," said Muhlenberg police Sgt. Andy Swoyer.
At the corner of North Fifth Street and Madison Avenue is a memorial for the victim of the township's most recent fatal pedestrian crash, which happened in June. According to the police, she was killed in a hit-and-run and the driver of the vehicle was unlicensed.
Swoyer said these types of crashes are happening far too frequently. He recalled another that happened further up the highway.
"Several years ago, we did have a fatal accident involving a teenager who was crossing from the Klein's Motel over to the Turkey Hill, and unfortunately he did die in that crash," Swoyer said.
At that location, the township installed a crosswalk with flashing lights, but even with signs and lights, the police said many drivers still don't pay attention.
"The drivers have to understand that pedestrians in crosswalks are essentially a stop signal for them," said Tara DeStefano, a community traffic safety project coordinator for the Pottsville-based Highway Safety Network.
Because of the uptick in fatal accidents involving pedestrians, Muhlenberg Township, Reading, and West Reading were given funding through PennDOT to step up pedestrian enforcement patrols and make sure motorists and walkers are following the law.
DeStefano said the responsibility is on both the people walking and driving. The Muhlenberg police said the patrols are specifically focusing on pedestrian driver violations at crosswalks, intersections and mid-block crossing. The police said distracted or impaired driving or walking also play a significant role.