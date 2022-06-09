MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Muhlenberg Police want to educate the community about a new gift card ordinance that officials say will protect elderly residents.
The township recently added a new ordinance that requires retailers to report gift card purchases totaling or exceeding $400.
Police say fraudulent purchases of third party gift cards/pre-paid cards is becoming a widespread problem. The incidents affect numerous victims, particularly the elderly, officials say.
In addition to reporting the $400 gift card purchase to police, the ordinance requires retailers to record the name, date of birth, address and driver's license information of the purchaser.
The information of the purchases must be submitted by the retailer to the Chief of Police before noon every Monday.
Muhlenberg Twp. Police will host an Elder Gift Card Fraud Workshop at the Township Building on June 16 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.