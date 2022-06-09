Phone scam graphic

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Muhlenberg Police want to educate the community about a new gift card ordinance that officials say will protect elderly residents.  

The township recently added a new ordinance that requires retailers to report gift card purchases totaling or exceeding $400. 

Police say fraudulent purchases of third party gift cards/pre-paid cards is becoming a widespread problem. The incidents affect numerous victims, particularly the elderly, officials say. 

In addition to reporting the $400 gift card purchase to police, the ordinance requires retailers to record the name, date of birth, address and driver's license information of the purchaser. 

The information of the purchases must be submitted by the retailer to the Chief of Police before noon every Monday. 

Muhlenberg Twp. Police will host an Elder Gift Card Fraud Workshop at the Township Building on June 16 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you