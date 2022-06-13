MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Police in Muhlenberg Township said phone scammers continue to be hard at work, as they go after things like your Social Security information and your money.
"Definitely in the last 1-2 years we've really noticed a huge increase in the amount of scams," said Sergeant Andy Swoyer.
Police said a number of the scammers are targeting elderly people in the area and asking for gift cards.
"Tech support would be a big one where they're trying to get you to buy into some type of service," said Sergeant Swoyer.
The Township is trying to crack down, and police are helping to spread the word. Muhlenberg recently added an ordinance that requires retailers to report gift card or prepaid card transactions of more than $400 to the police, since scammers often demand them as a form of payment.
"So that would help identify, potentially identify the scams before they are happening or help somebody before they send the money out," said Sergeant Swoyer.
At the Township building this Thursday, police will be holding workshops at 1 and 6 p.m. about the ordinance.
"We do want to help get the word out, help educate and get the retailers involved so they understand it and get some cooperation from them as well," said Sergeant Swoyer.
The Federal Trade Commission said scammers often convince people to act urgently, and tell them what specific gift cards to buy. People who pay scammers with gift cards should contact the company that issued the card right away.