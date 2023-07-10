MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Cesar Chavez and his family pressure washed their Muhlenberg Township home on Water Street Monday. This comes after flooding from a nearby river on Sunday. He said he and his dad were at work.

"So, it started raining really hard. My Mom called and we heard that it started flooding really bad over there by the river," said Chavez.

Chavez said they came home as fast as they could. When they saw how much water was coming in, they went to a nearby pizza shop.

"We started to see how bad it was because our cars were slowly stopping," said Chavez.

His family is drying off items that got wet outside. He tells us they will probably be throwing away some wood. Chavez said the water did not enter their home.

"First I thought it was going be a normal average rain until I saw the water, I started panicking," said Chavez.

Down the street at Twiford Electrical Service, owner Randy Quirin said the water was about waist-deep.

"It wiped out all our equipment that was here," said Quirin.

Debris came onto his property. He said water even pushed a trailer.

"All of this was all flooded. We need to replace the carpeting and the flooring and everything else," said Quirin.

Quirin said this is the third time in three years it has flooded here.

"It just came up and slowly went down," said Quirin.