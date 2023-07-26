MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa.- Several people in parts of Muhlenberg Township, especially along Mt. Laurel Road, say they're waiting on insurance or struggling with getting help in the cleanup process and to get repairs done after major flooding on July 9th.

"I don't like being back here anymore and the rain used to soothe me, it used to calm me. Now, it rains and I'm up," said Maria Lopez, whose property sustained flood damage. "I'm constantly looking out the window, I'm constantly coming down here to make sure that nothing's coming in."

Lopez and her husband, Israel Rosado, like many in this area, are trying to figure out what's next when it comes to recovery after major flooding damaged parts of their home, property and yard earlier this month.

"We've been cleaning," Rosado said. "The whole time we've just been trying, because we have a bunch of rocks still throughout the yard, trying to move them around."

The couple were among some local residents and businesses to get a visit from State Representative Mark Rozzi (D.)

"We want to make sure that this doesn't happen in our backyard, and we've got to come up with solutions on how to fix it," said Rep. Rozzi.

Rozzi and his chief of staff, Chad Schlanger, spent Wednesday talking to people, assessing damage and reminding those who suffered losses during the flood to make sure to report it to their municipality in order to try and bring in federal funds for relief.

They're also planning action at the state level.

"Chad and I have been working on a bill to take some of our 'Rainy Day' funds that we have in our general fund and say, 'Hey, guess what? This is a rainy day.' We need to put some of those assets towards making these repairs or being able to help these homeowners and businesses," said Rozzi.