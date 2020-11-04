MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – The Muhlenberg School Board on Wednesday voted 7-2 Wednesday to offer a new four-year contract to Superintendent Joseph Macharola.
The terms of the new contract-which begins immediately and ends Nov. 3, 2024-were not discussed publicly during the virtual board meeting. Attempts to reach school officials Wednesday night were unsuccessful.
Board members Mark Nelson and Randall Madara voted against the contract, without comment.
To comply with school code, the board first had to accept a resignation letter from Macharola and follow that with a vote to rehire him with a new four-year contract. Nelson and Madara also opposed accepting the resignation.
Although board member Thomas W. Gross voted to approve the resignation, he said he does not like the district’s policy of accepting a resignation and then rehiring.
Macharola was hired as superintendent in 2013 with a starting salary of $142,000. The board renewed his contract twice since then. The contract was renewed once in 2015, increasing his salary to $165,000, and again in 2017, bringing the amount to $180,000.
Macharola’s new salary is currently unknown.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Macharola thanked everyone and said he is very honored.
“I am a humble servant in the vineyard of the Muhlenberg School District,” Macharola said.
During new business, board vice-president J. Tony Lupia, Jr., questioned when the board will consider meeting in person again.
“I would like to be face-to-face with the person I am talking to,” Lupia said. “We can’t let this virus control us like it is.”
Nelson reminded Lupia that the COVID-19 cases are going in the wrong direction.
“We have to wait to see when the case numbers come down,” Nelson said.
Macharola said it has been a real challenge for the district.
“To date, we have had 85 employees-one-fifth of our current staff-exposed (to COVID-19), tested positive or had to be placed in quarantine,” Macharola said. “We are in a very serious time as the numbers are skyrocketing. The Department of Health and the Department of Education have strongly suggested that we remain where we are right now.”
Students at Muhlenberg attend classes virtually.
“(If students were in school) we would have had to shut the schools down for five-and-a-half weeks,” he said. “I don’t think this should be taken lightly. No one wants kids back in school more than I do, but I want everyone to be safe.”