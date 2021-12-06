MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – The Muhlenberg School Board reorganized its leadership and installed three new members at its meeting Monday night.
Kristyna Eagle, Janet Howard and Miguel Vazquez were sworn in to replace former board members S. Wayne Hardy, Thomas W. Gross and K. Scott Long, Jr.
New officers elected were Garrett Hyneman, president; Otto Voit, vice president; Cindy Mengle, secretary; and Janet Howard, assistant secretary. Brian Boland was named solicitor and labor attorney at an hourly rate of $210.
The board voted to temporarily abandon the position of Muhlenberg/Laureldale Borough liaison at the recommendation of current liaison Tony Lupia. He said the working relationship with the township had broken down due to the actions of an unnamed township representative, believed to be John Imhoff based on media accounts in recent months.
Newly-elected President Hyneman said, "I would not be disappointed if we ended that relationship," adding that "it was ugly."
Superintendent Joseph E. Macharola told the board that the district had an extreme need to hire full-time temporary teachers for the remainder of the school year, which the board supported by authorizing the hiring of twelve long-term substitute teachers, effective immediately. Three teachers will be assigned to each of the district's four buildings.
The board also authorized an increase in substitute teacher rates through Kelly Education Services for the remainder of the school year. The rates will be $180 per day for teachers and $192 per day for retired teachers.
Also, Macharola told the board that he "was concerned about the teachers' and staff's social, emotional and mental health." He said they feel stressed and overwhelmed by the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Consequently, he said he would ask for the board's approval to establish six days of early dismissals on Fridays so that teachers and staff could meet on campus with mental health professionals and others who can provide support.
In other business, the board approved the increase of the adult lunch price from $3.40 to $4, a mandated change calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Also, the board approved the replacement of the high school gym sound system. The replacement will include new amplifiers, speakers, wireless technology and Bluetooth speakers, and wiring to the speakers. The total cost is estimated to be $31,507.
In addition, the board OK'd the plan for a 1% set-aside from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds for after-school programs. The minimum required spending by the district is $62,483, which will be budgeted for teachers' salaries.