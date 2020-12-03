MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – The Muhlenberg School Board on Wednesday heard administrators give a positive report on the district’s virtual learning model at the conclusion of the first marking period.
Superintendent Joseph Macharola cited a news report about a school district in Florida where thousands of students failed to even log onto virtual learning during the first marking period.
“Every single child in our district has logged on, and I verified that with our administrators,” Macharola said. “I’m not saying that logging on is a monumental achievement, but to have all of our children logged on brought me some peace.”
Macharola also reported the district has an attendance rate of 96%, which he said might be one of the highest rates for Pennsylvania districts in a remote setting.
“More children are succeeding than we ever imagined in a virtual format,” he added.
Assistant Superintendent Alan Futrick reported student grades are up 1.5% from last year.
“I commend our staff for just really delivering quality instruction to our kids,” Futrick said. “Teachers have grown, acquiring new skills and strategies that will make them even better teachers.”
Macharola said one area that concerns him is data that indicates the children in the elementary level are reading below level.
“We need to get on board with the literacy,” he said. “Literacy is the key to succeeding educationally.”
Board member J. Tony Lupia, Jr., asked the administration when the district will determine when students can go back into the classroom.
Macharola said it has been important for him to keep the board up to date with data on both sides of the issue.
Macharola said last month the district had 85 staff members dealing with some aspect of COVID-19 issues.
“That 85 has now grown to 130 employees,” he said. “Staffing is a major concern.”
Macharola said he will continue to follow the recommendations from the state departments of education and health.
“Life is more important to me than anything else,” Macharola said. “We will not do anything reckless and bring kids back when we know they should not be here.”
Also in COVID-related issues, the board voted to ratify and affirm the superintendent’s submission of attestation forms to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The state has required all districts to complete attestation forms in which they affirm that they are following the state’s health and safety guidelines for COVID-19.