MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa.– The Muhlenberg School Board voted 5-3 Wednesday to approve a revised health and safety plan which upholds the state's mask mandate — but not without a spirited discussion.
The plan states that the district will comply with any face-covering mandate initiated by the state or federal government and will also implement its own universal masking policy whenever COVID-19 transmission levels are high.
Board member Otto W. Voit III said that while he opposes mandatory masking, the district should comply with the state mandate in order to protect the state certification of Superintendent Joseph E. Macharola.
Voit wanted the board to update the revision, though, to make masks optional whenever they are not being mandated by the state.
"With the mandate, I get it," he said. "Right or wrong, let the politicians fight it out.
"But we have to start the process of asking how we live with this," Voit added, referring to the COVID-19 virus. "It's going to be with us and is not going away, so what are the policies we need to put in place to deal with it?"
"I'm a choice person when it comes to masking," Voit said. "When the mandate goes away, the masking should be at the discretion of the board."
Voit was joined by President S. Wayne Hardy and board member Thomas W. Gross in opposing the revised health and safety plan.
Vice President J. Tony Lupia Jr. said the decision is hard because he doesn't know who to believe.
"I'm not an epidemiologist and I'm not a doctor," Lupia said. "Every day we get information from different sources and they all have opinions about masks."
"For me to make that decision is really hard because I don't know who to believe and what not to believe," he added. "I am going to err on the side of caution. I had the virus and it's no picnic."
Prior to the vote, the board also heard from four parents who vehemently oppose the masking of children.
Mallory Rowley asked the board to oppose the health and safety plan.
"Masks are medical devices that require informed consent, and coercion is not consent," Rowley said. "I am disappointed with the way the past month has been handled."
Kristy Rothenberger said if board members had such concern about masking, they wouldn't have been removing them to speak.
"Do you see the inconsistency and why we are frustrated?" Rothenberger asked. "This (the state mandate) is not an emergency declaration and it will not stand. It's nonbinding. Ultimately, you are in control."
Shirlene Klusewitz said there is no proof that masks work.
"You're threatening our kids' lives by putting these masks on them," Klusewitz said. "You are promoting the idea that a mask can prevent disease. If they work, then why are you wearing a mask after you got the shot?"
Klusewitz argued that the FDA labeling on medical masks states they are not intended to prevent viral infections.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Macharola thanked the board members for respecting him as a commissioned officer of the state.