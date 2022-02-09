MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – The Muhlenberg School Board on Wednesday heard from several frustrated parents asking the board to update its COVID-19 health and safety plan to make masking optional.
April Baylor she wants the right to decide what is best for her child.
"These children have been forced to cover their faces, stripping them of natural social skills, being taught through faceless expressions and smiles muted due to fear," Baylor said.
"My children have come to me daily, frustrated in tears about not being able to breathe, trouble understanding their teachers and friends and having to wear their lunch-stained or spit-soaked mask for hours," she continued.
Baylor added that the children are regularly reprimanded for lowering masks just to take a breath.
"You can choose to remove your mask for a two-hour board meeting," Baylor said of the board members, "yet our children are forced to sit in school for six-plus hours a day with the mask, without a choice and without my parental consent."
Mallory Rowley cited 11 Berks County districts which have now made masking optional.
"I would love to see a conversation and a plan to move forward," Rowley said. "This is affecting the mental health of our kids, and this has affected my family as well."
Jessica Yetto raised concerns that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that regular cloth masks are not effective, instead recommending N95 masks.
Dawn Weaver became agitated with the board and the administration for not addressing the concerns of parents, she said.
"I just want to know if it's common practice for the callers to be ignored on every single question," Weaver asked. "This has not been readdressed since the beginning of the school year. Masks are proving to not do anything, and our children are suffering mentally."
Board President Garrett Hyneman said the only comment he would make is that he recently saw a representative of the CDC on a CNN news show who said it is premature for schools to make masks optional.
Parent volunteers
On a related topic, the board heard from Kimberly Velasquez, who claimed that parents are not being allowed to volunteer as chaperones on field trips if they are not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Superintendent Joseph E. Macharola said the district does not have any requirement for parents to be vaccinated in order to chaperone a field trip.
"I want to mute the whole vaccine thing right here and now," Macharola said. "I know what was said, and we had a lot of parents overly concerned about just the opposite of what you are stating. I'm not going to get into the science here because I do care about you and your rights."
Macharola did clarify that volunteers are still not permitted in school buildings. He said that when the district does permit them in the future, there will be an application process, and all volunteers will need clearances and will be completed vetted.
Macharola cited some bad experiences the district had with volunteers prior to the pandemic.
District feasibility study
In other business, the board approved a resolution to allow Marotta/Main Architects, Lancaster, to conduct a feasibility study and develop a master plan for the district at a cost of $38,000.
The study is being done to develop a long-term five- to 10-year plan, specifically looking at building space issues throughout the district.
The study will be conducted beginning this month, with the results anticipated in May.
2022-23 calendar
The board also approved the 2022-23 school year calendar that sets the first day for students on August 29, 2022 and the last student day on June 7, 2023.