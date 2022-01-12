MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – The Muhlenberg School Board voted Wednesday to approve a resolution to state it will not raise the property tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year above the state's Act 1 index.
The Act 1 index is calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education by establishing the maximum percentage a district may raise property taxes without applying to the state for exceptions.
The adjusted state index for Muhlenberg is 4.8%, which would equal a maximum tax increase of 1.5 mills.
Superintendent Joseph E. Macharola recommended the board approve the resolution, saying the district would not need to seek any exceptions to raise taxes above the index.
If a district does not agree to stay within the index, it must provide a proposed preliminary budget to the state by mid-February.
The current tax rate for the district is 31.48 mills, meaning property owners with a home at an assessed value of $100,000 have a tax bill of $3,148.
The district will approve a preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year in May and must adopt a final spending plan by the end of June.
In other business, the board approved a resolution for the repairs of the high school track and the upper and lower tennis courts, as well as the installation of new javelin and discus throw areas.
The total cost of the repairs and installation is $282,925, which is being funded through the district's capital reserve fund.