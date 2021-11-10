MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa.– The Muhlenberg School Board voted 6-1-1 Wednesday night to reject a resolution that would have approved the district's 2022 membership to the National School Boards Association.
Board member Richard E. Hoffmaster cast the only vote in favor of the membership, J. Tony Lupia was absent and Garrett Hyneman abstained.
The board's action follows the lead of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association which announced last month it would no longer be a part of the national group.
A controversy stemmed from a letter two of the top directors from the NSBA sent to President Joe Biden in late September requesting federal assistance to deal with growing threats of violence and acts of intimidation against school board members across the nation.
Board member Otto W. Voit III, who is the district's liaison with the PSBA, said the matter was an interesting point.
"At least eleven states have pulled membership from the organization," Voit said. "Those who pulled from it will be starting a new NSBA — one that is consistent with the support of public education and not the politics."
Hyneman said he abstained because he was not presented with enough information regarding what the national group had allegedly done wrong.
"I'm uncomfortable voting either way," Hyneman said. "I don't have enough information and I just feel like a ship at sea without a rudder. Before I vote on this, I want some discussion what we would or wouldn't (join). I want to hear the pros and cons."
No further discussion was entertained on the topic, and the administration did not make a recommendation either way.
The annual cost of membership for the district would have been $4,165.
In other business, in the wake of Wednesday's Commonwealth Court decision against the statewide masking mandate, Superintendent Joseph E. Macharola said he agrees with medical experts and continues to support the masking requirement.