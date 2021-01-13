MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – Superintendent Joseph E. Macharola told parents Wednesday night that Muhlenberg School District will not move to a hybrid learning model until all staff and faculty members receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The response came as several parents questioned the school board about whether the district has plans to transition from fully virtual learning to in-person classes.
Michael Althouse, a father of three children in the district, asked about the board's timeline.
"I’m curious if you could provide plans for implementing a hybrid type of educational plan since many districts around us do that," Althouse said.
Macharola said that while the district is poised and ready to transition to a hybrid model, Muhlenberg does not have the same type of learning environments as some other districts, especially since the buildings are filled to capacity.
"The earliest date that we can even think about mobilizing into a hybrid model would be February 8, and that's not written in stone," Macharola said. "The key for us will be vaccines for our staff and faculty."
Board member Mark Nelson warned Macharola about throwing out a start date.
"We do not have dates for the vaccine, and there are three weeks in between doses," Nelson said. "I understand if things start happening tomorrow, this would be the date. But you have to be really careful about giving dates."
"I’m not giving out false hopes," Macharola said. "All I am saying is that we can't begin to think of anything until that date."
Macharola said safety for both students and staff is the primary concern.
At the end of the first marking period, Macharola said a total of 83 staff members had to be in a quarantine situation at some point. That total number has now risen to 202.
"Unquestionably, our staff has to be vaccinated before in-person instruction happens," said Macharola. "We plan to send a survey out to parents with five questions to help us navigate the enrollment and transportation piece."
Resident Katie Vidreiro said she is disappointed with the district.
"With all due respect, you say that you are ready to do, but it seems there are bigger issues with transportation and the lunch rooms which have not been resolved," she said. "It’s disheartening to know that our kids have been home for ten months without a plan (to return to school)."
Macharola said those things could not be pre-planned because of the ever-changing COVID-19 situation.
That is the primary reason for the survey, he added.
Other business
The board voted to agree to not raise the property tax rate for the 2021-2022 school year by more than the state's Act 1 index.
The adjusted index for Muhlenberg is a maximum of 4.2%.
That means when the board approves a budget in June, it will not be permitted to raise taxes more than 1.29 mills.
If the board had opted to not approve the resolution, it would have been required to submit a preliminary budget to the state by mid-February and request exemptions to raise the tax above the index.
Property owners currently pay 30.73 mills, or $3,073 for a property assessed at $100,000.