MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa.– The Muhlenberg School Board voted Wednesday night to hire Frank Vecchio as the assistant principal at the high school.
Vecchio, who is currently a teacher with the Exeter Township School District, will be paid an annual salary of $82,400.
Muhlenberg Superintendent Joseph E. Macharola said Vecchio will begin his new post as soon as Exeter agrees to release him from his current position.
Vecchio said he was excited to join the team at Muhlenberg.
"I spoke with teachers in the district and everyone spoke highly of the district, and that's not common in this day and age," Vecchio said. "The teachers are excited and so is the administration. I am ready to go."
Vecchio will replace Eric Schaeffer.
The board also accepted Schaeffer's resignation Wednesday night.
In other business, the board voted to approve:
A change order with Shannon A. Smith Jr. to increase the cost of the high school paving project by $17,670 because of unforeseen expenses. The total cost of the project will now be $120,670.
An agreement with River Rock Academy Inc. to provide student services for the 2021-22 school year at a cost of $197 per day for secondary students and $214 per day for elementary students.
The Sinking Spring-based academy provides special education and alternative education services.
A three-year agreement with Berkshire Systems Group Inc. for sprinkler and clock systems inspections.