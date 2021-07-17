READING, Pa. - Muhlenberg Township-based GK Elite will be worn by Team USA gymnasts on-mat at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.
GK Elite is the world’s leading brand of gymnastics competitive and training apparel. They have the official apparel sponsorship of USA Gymnastics.
Although GK has been the manufacturer of previous Olympic Games garments, Business Wire reports this will mark the first time that GK Elite’s branding will appear on leotards and apparel worn by the women’s and men’s gymnastics teams at the Olympic Games. This honor was previously held by Under Armour and Adidas.
“GK Elite has a rich heritage as the leading apparel for competitive gymnasts and we are proud to have our brand represented on the sport’s greatest stage by Team USA”
The designs being worn by Team USA will be unveiled on-mat during competition in Tokyo.
Business Wire reports the leotards and men’s apparel all incorporate strong design cues that insight a sense of patriotism, strength, and confidence. Additionally, the women’s leotards are each adorned with thousands of radiant Swarovski® crystals.
The Women’s Team Final leotard will feature 7600 Swarovski® crystals.
The 2020 Summer Olympics, Tokyo 2020, is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.