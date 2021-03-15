MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – Monday night's meeting of the Muhlenberg Township Board of Commissioners began with a memorial moment for two former officials who recently died.
Robert Flanagan was a former chief of police in the township. He died Feb. 24. Randall Madara, who served on the board of commissioners from 2006-2013, died March 1.
Commissioner Kevin Lerch said that while he did not serve at the same time as Madara, they frequently interacted on township issues after Madara's term ended. Lerch commended Madara for always "being conversational and never getting confrontational."
Commissioner John Imhoff noted Madara "always did what he thought was best for the township." President Michael Malinowski, who served with Madara while Flanagan was chief of police said, "Chief Flanagan did many good things for the Muhlenberg Police Department."
Township comprehensive plan
The first meeting to develop a new township comprehensive plan will be held March 20 at 8:00 a.m. Lerch said the meeting will be facilitated by David Hunter, executive director of the Berks County Planning Commission. The last Muhlenberg Comprehensive Plan was developed in 2003.
Other business
The board also approved several payments to the following companies:
- Vision Mechanical Inc. in the amount of $5,063.78;
- Albarell Electric Inc. in the amount of $89,730.00;
- Leibold Inc. in the amount of $37,710.00 for work associated with the new public works maintenance facility building;
- Balton Construction in the amount of $83,058.40 for work associated with the previously mentioned building.
The board also approved the following motions to:
- Award the 2021 equipment rental bid to Schlouch Incorporated and Reamstown Excavating Inc.;
- Adopt Resolution 2021-04, entering into a traffic signal maintenance agreement as part of the Automated Red Light Enforcement grant;
- Adopt Resolution 2021-05, authorizing execution of the PennDOT Mowing Maintenance Agreement;
- Adopt Ordinance 599-2021, amending the firearms ordinance;
- Award the Berks County Cooperative Purchasing Council brush grinding bid to Hopewell Trucking & Excavating and Berks Transfer.