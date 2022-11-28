MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A boil water advisory is being issued in Muhlenberg Township.

A release from the Muhlenberg Township Authority says a ruptured water main in the rear of the Fairgrounds Square Mall caused the Authority to close the transmission lines connecting the east and west side of the Township.

All repairs have been made at this time.

The Authority anticipates resolving the problem by Wednesday. This break effects people served in the Riverview Park Area, west of Route 61 and some on Bellevue Avenue.

The alert says all water must be boiled before consumption.

Directions for boiling the water says to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

If you experience any symptoms and they persist, contact your doctor. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk.